Capital International Investors Has $12.90 Billion Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,885,324 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,942,530 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up 2.0% of Capital International Investors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned about 3.99% of GE Aerospace worth $12,904,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. President Capital decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $328.69 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $298.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.22. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $232.24 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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