Capital International Investors Has $1.66 Billion Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,726,183 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,347,385 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.55% of CocaCola worth $1,658,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Article Title

Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Article Title

Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and higher price targets from firms including Barclays, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citi are helping support the shares. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $15,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,166,429.50. This represents a 71.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 255,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,187,007 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Up 3.7%

KO stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.80.

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CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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