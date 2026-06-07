Capital International Investors Has $3.16 Billion Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Capital International Investors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,792,580 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,922,567 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.75% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $3,160,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $345.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $282.74 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.11 and a twelve month high of $307.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is 76.61%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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