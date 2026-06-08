Capital International Investors Has $571.93 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,211,106 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,502,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.25% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $571,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company's stock.

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Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $81.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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