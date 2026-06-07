Capital International Investors Has $984.71 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Capital International Investors raised its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,062,559 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.64% of Capital One Financial worth $984,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $180.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.98 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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