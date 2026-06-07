Capital International Investors Increases Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 7.17% of Strategy worth $3,132,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Strategy by 3.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Strategy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the software maker's stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Strategy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Strategy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its position in Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $163.00 target price on Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Texas Capital raised Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.93.

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Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,160,669.09. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 93,738 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $11,129,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,238,695.25. This represents a 43.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,649 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,729. Insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Strategy Trading Down 6.9%

MSTR opened at $120.44 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.35.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($16.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

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