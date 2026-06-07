Capital International Investors Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,353,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,351,781 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 13.25% of Ingersoll Rand worth $4,147,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,373.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,980 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $5,016,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Read Our Latest Report on IR

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,992. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:IR opened at $72.26 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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