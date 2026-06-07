Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,929,929 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,464,742 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 7.61% of Ryanair worth $2,884,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,245 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,041,000 after buying an additional 861,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company's stock.

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Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $56.98 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ryanair

In other Ryanair news, insider Darrell Thomas Hughes sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $213,203.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,785.62. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Carol Marie Sharkey sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $182,043.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $367,677.36. This trade represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,607 shares of company stock worth $2,918,397.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore raised shares of Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Ryanair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.67.

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Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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