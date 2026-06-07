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Capital International Investors Invests $3.48 Billion in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Marsh & McLennan Companies logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Capital International Investors opened a new position in Marsh & McLennan during the fourth quarter, buying 18.8 million shares valued at about $3.48 billion. The stake represented roughly 3.83% of the company.
  • Marsh & McLennan reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share, topping estimates, while revenue rose 7.6% year over year to $7.30 billion. The company also posted strong profitability with a 14.26% net margin and 31.87% return on equity.
  • Analysts remain mixed on the stock: the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $203.56, while several firms recently trimmed targets. Separately, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares in a pre-arranged transaction.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Capital International Investors bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,766,815 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,482,557,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.83% of Marsh & McLennan Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 966.2% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,202,372 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $443,844,000 after acquiring an additional 647,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 934,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $173,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $165.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRSH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $203.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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