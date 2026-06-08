Capital International Investors Purchases 2,105,546 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,442,600 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,105,546 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 3.72% of Constellation Brands worth $888,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.26.

Read Our Latest Report on STZ

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,773.16. This trade represents a 32.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1%

Constellation Brands stock opened at $141.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.53. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $178.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.96%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

See Also

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