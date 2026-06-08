Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,053,456 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.56% of CoStar Group worth $729,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enhancing Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 564.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The business's fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.33.

View Our Latest Report on CSGP

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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