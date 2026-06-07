Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,592,356 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 900,153 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.17% of CVS Health worth $2,189,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.03. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The company has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.CVS Health's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Health was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Article Title

CVS Health was upgraded to a , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited softer medical cost and utilization trends across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Article Title

The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Neutral Sentiment: CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Article Title

Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Article Title

CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Additional community partnership news, including a job training lab in Lincoln Heights, is supportive of the brand but not a direct earnings driver. Article Title

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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