Capital International Investors Raises Stake in NiSource, Inc $NI

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,167,328 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.71% of NiSource worth $341,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

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NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $46.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NiSource's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NiSource from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $52.00 target price on NiSource in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NiSource

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $715,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,003.20. This represents a 29.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melody Birmingham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $471,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,653.81. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,305,675 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc NYSE: NI is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company's core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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