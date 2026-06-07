Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 5,674,225 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.93% of Amphenol worth $3,200,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Amphenol by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business's 50 day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.94. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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