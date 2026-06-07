Capital International Investors Reduces Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477,806 shares of the company's stock after selling 130,002 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 13.47% of Burlington Stores worth $2,448,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company's stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company's stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period.

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Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:BURL opened at $317.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.52 and a fifty-two week high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total transaction of $1,232,012.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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