Capital International Investors Sells 118,538 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,917,406 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 118,538 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.61% of Canadian National Railway worth $981,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 19,809 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 10,435 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,359,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.04.

View Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CNI stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm's 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

See Also

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