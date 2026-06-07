Capital International Investors Sells 1,316,434 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,056,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,316,434 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital International Investors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.96% of Micron Technology worth $6,296,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $641.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $864.01 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,089.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $617.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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