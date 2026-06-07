Capital International Investors Sells 3,815,497 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Capital International Investors lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,199,969 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 3,815,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 5.62% of United Airlines worth $2,035,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,372,065.43. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $4,848,263. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

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