Capital International Investors Sells 3,995,916 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Capital International Investors lessened its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,438,868 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,995,916 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 5.26% of Equifax worth $1,397,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,720 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $171.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.47 and a 12 month high of $275.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Equifax

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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