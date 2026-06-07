Capital International Investors Sells 914,288 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280,455 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 914,288 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.45% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $1,625,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 668.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $216.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.75 and a 52-week high of $330.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $235.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AJG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $618,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,714. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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