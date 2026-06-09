Capital International Investors Trims Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Capital International Investors cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,526,676 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,016,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.28% of Builders FirstSource worth $259,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 170,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 103,671 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.88.

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Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of BLDR opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $151.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,727,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,526,466.43. This represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

Further Reading

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