Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 14,035 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,495 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA owned 0.06% of UL Solutions worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,043,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,616,000 after acquiring an additional 495,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 23,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ULS stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $107.54.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.50 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. UL Solutions's payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ULS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UL Solutions

Insider Activity

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 6,100 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,030,700. The trade was a 37.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 12,015 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $1,198,015.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,530.26. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 64,980 shares of company stock valued at $6,217,938 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UL Solutions Profile

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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