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Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 7,774 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
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Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,524 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $34,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.3%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $328.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $232.24 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.22. The firm has a market cap of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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