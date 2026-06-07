Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 7,877 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,182 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Equifax were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,635,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $942,676,000 after buying an additional 1,145,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,135 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $317,688,000 after purchasing an additional 697,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,920,535,000 after purchasing an additional 316,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 956.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,592 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $84,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Equifax Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE EFX opened at $171.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.30 and a 200-day moving average of $194.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.47 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

See Also

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