Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,041 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $3,052,145,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amphenol by 693.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $900,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of APH opened at $138.84 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $137.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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