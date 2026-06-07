Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Position in ITT Inc. $ITT

Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,338 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA owned approximately 0.06% of ITT worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $191.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $203.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $225.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. ITT's payout ratio is 27.16%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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