Capital International Ltd. CA Has $10.51 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 14,302 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $635.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.00 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $706.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $742.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.22 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 price objective (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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