Capital International Ltd. CA Has $27.63 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,154 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up about 1.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $27,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $5,431,533.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,037.75. This trade represents a 35.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alissa Michelle Starzak sold 16,243 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $3,510,924.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 118,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,591,079.25. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,491 shares of company stock worth $111,729,711. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.08.

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Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $250.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.32 and a 200-day moving average of $200.38. The company has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,001.40 and a beta of 1.70. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $276.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Further Reading

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