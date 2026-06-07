Capital International Ltd. CA Has $7.71 Million Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,298 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 24,641 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sempra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 203,402 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,993,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,143,205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 107,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 79,314 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $91.51 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sempra Energy's revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is 89.15%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, Director Cynthia J. Warner acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.95 per share, for a total transaction of $232,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,011.25. This trade represents a 28.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,380,821.19. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,192 shares of company stock worth $576,979 and have sold 13,439 shares worth $1,243,713. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sempra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sempra Energy wasn't on the list.

While Sempra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here