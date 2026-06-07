Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,350 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in CocaCola were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 566,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,630,000 after purchasing an additional 193,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,726,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,658,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 16,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of KO opened at $79.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $342.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,187,007. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Article Title

Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Article Title

Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and higher price targets from firms including Barclays, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citi are helping support the shares. Article Title

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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