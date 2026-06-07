Capital International Ltd. CA Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,633 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,938,892,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,951,907 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,868,718,000 after buying an additional 4,713,135 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $21,995,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,525,906 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $740,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,250 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $158.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.09.

Read Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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