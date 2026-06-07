Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,625 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 26,626 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.0% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Read Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.4%

IR stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,438,992. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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