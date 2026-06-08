Capital International Sarl Acquires 3,056 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,440 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in ARM were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ARM by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,802,973 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,103,000 after acquiring an additional 326,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ARM by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,738,000 after acquiring an additional 390,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,098,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ARM by 2,623.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,980,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total transaction of $1,131,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,207,019.85. This trade represents a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 301,338 shares of company stock worth $66,030,158 in the last three months.

Key Headlines Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ARM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ARM from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on ARM from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC raised ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Stock Performance

ARM opened at $342.93 on Monday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $427.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $224.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $366.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.25, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 3.77.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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