Capital International Sarl Buys 18,585 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Sarl's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $65,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 13.3%

Micron Technology stock opened at $864.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $974.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.16. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $617.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.99. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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