Capital International Sarl Buys 26,881 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,709 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up about 1.5% of Capital International Sarl's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital International Sarl's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $90,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $328.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.84 and a 200 day moving average of $306.22. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $232.24 and a 1 year high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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