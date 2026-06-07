Capital International Sarl Buys 304,464 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 723,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 304,464 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $16,613,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 119.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,773 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $168,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

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About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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