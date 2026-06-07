Capital International Sarl Buys 31,793 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,256 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 31,793 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.12% of ITT worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,797,165 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,526,421,000 after acquiring an additional 258,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,460,467 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,467,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,614,929 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $280,267,000 after purchasing an additional 217,360 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 55,929.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,518,405 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $263,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $212,406,000 after purchasing an additional 119,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other ITT news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Trading Down 0.9%

ITT stock opened at $191.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.02 and a 12 month high of $225.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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