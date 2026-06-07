Capital International Sarl Buys 49,916 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 309.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $693,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 45,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,891,887.88. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $390,033.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,945,604.96. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,001 shares of company stock worth $1,847,820. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.5%

ICE opened at $141.36 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.67 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $201.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.60.

View Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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