Capital International Sarl Cuts Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Capital International Sarl trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 36,807 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 565,046 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $110,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,538 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Article Title

Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Article Title

Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Article Title

Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Article Title

Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Article Title

RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Article Title

Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes broader tech-sector weakness and insider selling, adding to the cautious tone around ORCL heading into earnings. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $269.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $213.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.26. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $613.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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