Capital International Sarl Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Capital International Sarl trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 23,521 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,296,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,558,804,000 after purchasing an additional 724,562 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $405,596,000 after purchasing an additional 606,612 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $834,675,000 after purchasing an additional 408,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 462,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $260,051,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $778.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $855.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $635.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $706.93 and a 200 day moving average of $742.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $485.00 and a 12-month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here