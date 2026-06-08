Capital International Sarl Grows Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 267.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,776 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 82.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 16.4% in the third quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 35.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.80.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,429.50. This represents a 71.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Article Title

Investors are rotating into defensive, dividend-paying stocks like Coca-Cola as market volatility increases, which is supporting demand for KO shares. Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Article Title

Coca-Cola’s updated 2026 framework calls for 8%–9% comparable EPS growth and about $12.2 billion in free cash flow, reinforcing confidence in earnings and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and higher price targets from firms including Barclays, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citi are helping support the shares. Article Title

CocaCola Trading Up 0.2%

KO stock opened at $79.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.66. The firm's 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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