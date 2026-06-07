Capital International Sarl Grows Stake in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,917 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Equifax were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Equifax alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Explore Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,982 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $197,018,000 after buying an additional 163,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,441 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $98,364,000 after buying an additional 97,347 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equifax during the third quarter valued at $2,837,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Equifax by 6.3% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,736,467 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $701,986,000 after purchasing an additional 163,375 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $171.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $174.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.47 and a 52 week high of $275.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equifax from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.67.

View Our Latest Report on Equifax

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equifax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equifax wasn't on the list.

While Equifax currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here