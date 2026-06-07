Capital International Sarl Has $15.24 Million Stock Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,260 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 29,656 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned 0.10% of UL Solutions worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 3,070.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 18.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 253.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULS. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised UL Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded UL Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UL Solutions from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.54.

View Our Latest Report on ULS

UL Solutions Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock's 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,700. This represents a 37.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Friedrich Hecker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $408,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,887.20. The trade was a 23.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 64,980 shares of company stock worth $6,217,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions NYSE: ULS is a global safety science company that provides testing, inspection, certification, advisory and digital solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance and drive innovation. With roots dating back to 1894 when it was founded as Underwriters' Electrical Bureau, the company rebranded as UL Solutions following its initial public offering in 2022. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, UL Solutions operates independently to serve a broad range of industries with an emphasis on product safety, performance and sustainability.

The company's core services include standards development, product testing and certification for sectors such as building products, consumer electronics, automotive, life sciences, energy and industrial equipment.

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