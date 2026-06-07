Capital International Sarl Has $17.09 Million Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) by 968.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,850 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,259 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.07% of Constellation Brands worth $17,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 185,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 60,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,442,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $141.11 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $126.45 and a 52 week high of $178.13. The company's 50 day moving average price is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Constellation Brands's payout ratio is 42.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $175.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,304,773.16. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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