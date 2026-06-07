Capital International Sarl Has $27.97 Million Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Capital International Sarl grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 209.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,674 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 101,947 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Welltower were worth $27,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,466,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,778,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,993,121,000 after buying an additional 3,991,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 167.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,247,262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $756,607,000 after buying an additional 2,657,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,516,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,285,296,000 after buying an additional 1,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,253,954 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,348,979,000 after buying an additional 1,637,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $231.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $207.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.60 and a 1-year high of $221.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

See Also

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