Capital International Sarl Has $39.15 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $39,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,338,533 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,299,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,205 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,824,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:AJG opened at $216.58 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.29. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.75 and a 52-week high of $330.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,850,714. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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