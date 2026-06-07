Capital International Sarl Has $50.90 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,096 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.13% of Ryanair worth $50,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 658.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,245 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,041,000 after buying an additional 861,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 122.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $263,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 99.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company's stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY opened at $56.98 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.95%.The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ryanair from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research cut Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore raised Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ryanair from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ryanair

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryanair news, insider Jason Paul Mcguinness sold 9,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $275,572.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $394,245.80. The trade was a 41.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dara Brady sold 8,973 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $233,387.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 17,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $456,475.50. This represents a 33.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,397.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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