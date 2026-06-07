Capital International Sarl Has $85.66 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,234 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital International Sarl's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Visa were worth $85,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 120,779 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 512,734 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $179,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,516,371 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $7,547,169,000 after purchasing an additional 244,085 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 978 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 25,575 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $324.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.53 and a 200-day moving average of $324.49. The stock has a market cap of $581.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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