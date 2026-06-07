Capital International Sarl Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,648 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.2%

S&P Global stock opened at $425.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.53 and a 200 day moving average of $461.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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