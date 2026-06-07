Capital International Sarl Lowers Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,381 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 27,975 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $36,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,411 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $1,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,219,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $177,324,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 154,664 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 89,431 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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